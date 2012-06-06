* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.2 pct
* Investors cover shorts on talk ECB may signal stimulus
* Euro zone banks up 2.9 pct
* Basic resources stocks up 3.8 on China rate cut
speculation
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 6 European shares jumped on
Wednesday as investors turned more positive on expectations
central banks may intervene to bolster the global economy,
although analysts warned gains may be short-lived unless major
policy action is implemented.
Traders said investors were covering their short positions
to protect themselves from the risk the European Central Bank,
due to unveil its monthly policy decision at 1145 GMT, may
launch a new round of cheap loans, hint at an interest rate cut
in the near future or restart buying peripheral bonds. Some
investors even said it could announce a rate cut on Thursday
although most considered that unlikely.
Euro zone banks, which have the largest exposure to
the region's sovereign debt and economic woes, rose 2.9 percent,
extending their rebound from all-time lows hit last week, when
they were hit by weak euro zone data and an escalating banking
crisis in Spain.
"It is, at least partially, some position squaring ahead of
the ECB meeting just in case the ECB would announce either a
rate cut or a resumption of periphery bond buying," Markus
Huber, head of German high net worth trading at ETX Capital.
"Furthermore technical indicators still point towards being
hugely oversold (but) it needs to be seen if the market can hold
onto its gains."
Germany's Dax, up 94.70 points or 1.6 percent, was
rebounding from "oversold" territory on its 14-day Relative
Strength Index chart, after shedding 427 points in the previous
five sessions on signs the euro zone crisis was starting to
affect the region's largest and so far more solid economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6
percent to 968.43 points, having traded 42.8 percent of its
90-day volume average by 1024 GMT, a slight pickup from the
anaemic volumes seen in the previous two sessions, when the
British market, Europe's largest, was shut for a holiday.
Basic resources stocks, up 3.8 percent, were the top
performers, with UK-listed miners leading gainers as they were
boosted by talk of an interest rate cut in China and caught up
with a two-day market rebound.
Dutch supermarket Ahold was bottom of the index,
shedding 4.4 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected
earnings in the first quarter.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 2.2
percent to 2,132.72 but gains could be shortlived unless the
index climbs above 2,136, the peak at which the sell-off started
last week, according to Valerie Gastaldy, the head of
Paris-based technical analysis company Day-By-Day.
Gastaldy also looked for a reversal signal if the STOXX 600
Banking index broke above the 126-127 area, the sector's
peak on May 22. The index was at 125.34 on Wednesday.
"The Banking sector has indeed formed a small (reverse)
head-and-shoulder pattern that may help it fight the bearish
trend," she said in a note to clients, referring to a figure
formed by a major dip - known as the 'head' - between two
smaller rises, or 'shoulders', which are connected by a
'neckline'.
"The head-and-shoulder neckline will act in the coming day
as an important support. Should we break below this level, we
will make new lows."
Strategists also believed the market's prospects remained
bleak despite the increased chance of a policy response after
the recent, disappointing macroeconomic data.
"...unless we see a meaningful policy announcement, we still
think the trend remains down," JP Morgan Cazenove's strategists
said in a note. "We expect further downside to Euro dataflow."
The strategists called for an "overweight" stance on
defensives such as telecoms and an "underweight" on cyclical
stocks.
Market speculation about a possible ECB intervention began
to mount on Friday, when worse-than-expected economic data from
Europe, the United States and Asia showed the euro zone crisis
was having severe global repercussions, sending European shares
to six-month lows.
Friday's disappointing data, which included worse than
expected U.S. non-farm payrolls, also piled pressure on the
Federal Reserve and investors were looking for signs of a
possible intervention when chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional panel on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)