* FTSEurofirst up 0.6 percent

* Banks bounce as investors eye policy intervention

* Special dividend lifts Johnson Matthey

* Defensives lag as risk-on prevails for now

By David Brett

LONDON, June 7 Europe's top shares rose on Thursday, climbing back into a range established in mid-May, as investors dipped their toes into beaten down stocks hoping policymakers will take action to boost flagging global growth.

By 1030 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 5.44 points, or 0.6 percent at 979.65, having jumped 2.2 percent on Wednesday, erasing losses sustained after Friday's weak U.S. employment data.

Four straight sessions of gains, fueled by expectations of forthcoming policy action, have helped European shares more than recover the ground lost on Friday, when weak economic data sent stocks to a six-month low.

"We have seen some bottom picking and the rally has been on hope rather than firm action, but June looks to be a vital period for investors and actions around Greece's (June 17) election could help decide the medium-term direction of the market," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

Market sentiment was also helped by Spain, which met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros ($2.62 billion) of medium- and long-term bonds, passing a key test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said earlier this week the country was being cut off from the markets.

Banking shares, which have fallen more than 20 percent since mid-March on their exposure to Europe's debt crisis, continued to bounce off recent lows, despite prevailing risks in the sector.

The sector has risen 5 percent over the last week, reflecting some hope that action would be taken to prevent a meltdown of the financial sector.

Deutsche Bank said that if authorities act aggressively investors could see a decent 2-3 months for risk assets at least, but added that volatility was likely to continue as the free market struggles with public and private debt loads in Western countries.

Traders looking for hints of further support for the global economy will keep an eye on Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's grilling from the U.S. Congress on the state of the economy later on Thursday, while the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee was due to announce its latest interest rate decision at 1100 GMT.

GROWTH CONCERN

With recent data suggesting the United States and China are not immune to fallout from Europe's debt crisis, Tim Wilson a fund manager at Newton, said investors will need to live with a low growth and low inflation environment for years to come.

Wilson said the environment would create volatility and investors would be forced to adopt risk because simply holding money in cash would not be a good way of securing a real return.

The retreat on Europe's top indexes since mid-March - the Dax has fallen 14.6 percent and the FTSE 100 is 9.7 percent lower - has left stock valuations cheap.

The gap between the dividend yields on the euro zone's top companies, at around 4 percent, and the return on German government debt, at 1.2 percent, is at a record high, while cash offers returns barely above zero.

"The latest burst of euro-induced risk aversion has pushed core government bond yields to new lows. Global equities now offer inflation-beating dividend yields and dividend growth," Citigroup analyst Robert Buckland said.

Johnson Matthey rose 4.1 percent after it said robust truck sales in North America helped drive a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent.

Citigroup said it was "overweight" in Europe and defensives, but "underweight" in financials.

On the downside, the dollar extended falls against a basket of currencies and defensive equities in sectors such as food and beverage and utilities lagged the broader stocks rally, reflecting investors' renewed appetite for risk.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)