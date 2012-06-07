* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 percent
* Miners top risers after China rate cut
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 7 European shares rose on Thursday
but ended well off a session peak as the upbeat mood sparked by
a Chinese rate cut ebbed after comments from the head of the
U.S. Federal Reserve gave few hints further monetary stimulus
was imminent there.
The FTSEurofirst 300 nevertheless advanced 1.1
percent to 984.62 points, its highest close since May 29 and
continuing a bounce from oversold territory which began on
Monday.
An earlier improvement in market sentiment was partly down
to China cutting interest rates for the first time in four
years, but Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony disappointed those keen for clues about the prospect
for a third round of Fed bond buys.
Some had also expected that the Bank of England might have
announced more measures to support the struggling British
economy, but it opted against injecting more stimulus as signs
of resilience kept recovery hopes alive.
"We look less at fundamentals at the moment and just watch
basically what central bankers and governments say. What
Bernanke said today is probably not what the markets had hoped
for," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, said.
"But it's an ongoing process. It doesn't mean it's the end
of the world... it just makes for a very volatile and nervous
environment."
Meanwhile, Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) of medium- and long-term bonds, passing a
key test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said
earlier this week the country was being cut off from the
markets.
Mining stocks spearheaded the market's rally, rising
in tandem with the copper price as China's rate cut fuelled
demand hopes, but investors were wary about a raft of economic
data due out of the country on Saturday.
"China cut rates as expected but ahead of important numbers
this weekend, which could indicate continued weakness in the
economy as well. Stay on the sidelines," said Lex van Dam, hedge
fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of
assets.
While the retreat on Europe's top indexes since mid-March
has left stock valuations cheap, with the FTSE 100 down
nearly 9 percent and the Dax about 14 percent weaker,
strategists argue that there are simply not any sustainable
catalysts to realise this value.
"We think it's highly unlikely that there will be a
comprehensive policy response to what's needed in the euro zone
and that the muddle through just continues, and as a result of
that we just expect continued volatility in equity markets,"
said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments,
which has around $250 billion of assets under management.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)