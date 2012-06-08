* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 percent
* Cyclical shares feature among top losers
* Charts suggest consolidation in near term
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 8 European shares retreated from
one-week highs on Friday as hopes for more global stimulus faded
and data disappointed, with cyclical shares such as banks and
miners that suffer in a difficult economic environment featuring
among the top losers.
However, expectations that Spain could get some help for its
struggling banks in the coming days supported the Spanish
banchmark share index and prevented European shares from falling
further.
Figures showed German exports and imports fell sharply in
April, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is
beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.
Sentiment also took a hit after Fitch slashed Spain's credit
rating by three notches late on Thursday and signalled it could
make more cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's banks
spiralled and Greece's crisis deepened.
Cyclical shares were the biggest losers, with European basic
resources index, banks and autos falling
1.7 to 3.4 percent on concerns that the tough economic
environment would hurt companies in these sectors.
At 1108 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was down 0.9 percent at 976.35 points after falling as
low as 971.24 earlier in the day. It hit a one-week high on
Thursday, helped by a rate cut by China.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.7 percent to 2,127.79 points. Charts showed the index
could make some gains in the very near term, but remained
vulnerable to deeper cuts going forward.
"The Euro STOXX 50 index is ready for a short-term
consolidation after testing the horizontal 2,060 support level,
but the upside potential is very limited. First strong
horizontal resistance comes in at 2,190," said Roelof-Jan van
den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking.
"But I am looking for the development of a lower top from
where the next decline should start, possibly towards a longer
term support at around 1,700."
Analysts said that the lack of a clear hint late on Thursday
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on quantitative
easing to help stimulate the U.S. economy and no change in the
Bank of England's policy led investors to believe that some
stimulus measures were not imminent.
European shares closed off their highs and the U.S. market
ended flat on Thursday, while many markets in Asia fell, forcing
investors to trade cautiously in Europe ahead of the weekend.
SPANISH AID?
Although sentiment remained fragile, European shares pared
losses and Spanish stocks rose after EU and German
sources said Spain was likely to request aid at the weekend,
becoming the fourth and biggest country to seek assistance since
the start of euro zone's debt crisis. [ID: nL5E8H83EF]
"The only reason why the market has recovered is the fact
that bailout of Spain is probably going to take place at the
weekend," the head of equity dealing at a London brokerage said.
He said companies were doing generally well, but the reason
for the market's nervousness was the lack of bold steps by
European policymakers to resolve the debt crisis and hesitation
of central banks to announce fresh measures to boost growth.
But some analysts said central banks would ultimately be
prompted to step in during the coming months to keep the pace of
economic recovery intact and that could favour cyclical stocks.
"We think the Fed will do more balancing work. Given where
we are in terms of U.S. economic growth and given the fiscal
cliff coming at the start of 2013, the case for added stimulus
over the course of the next few months is quite strong," Ian
Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"You have got some pretty hefty push-pull forces. We believe
that over time, macro catalysts will dominate and some of the
fears that have been attributed to the euro zone are likely to
be addressed by politicians."
He said valuations of some defensive sectors such as food
and beverages were at an elevated level and there was a better
valuation case elsewhere in the market. Investors should buy
Europe's internationally exposed cyclical companies, he added.
European food and beverages sector trades at 15
times its one-year forward earnings, against 7.9 times for banks
and 9.5 times for the STOXX Europe 600 index,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
"People are still looking for short-term opportunistic
plays, which is leading to leading to volatility," a
London-based stocks trader said.
