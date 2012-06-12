* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 12 European shares rose in choppy
trade on Tuesday, with concerns about knock-on effects from
Spain's banking rescue and unease ahead of Greek elections
prompting investors to take refuge in defensive plays such as
food and utilities stocks.
Stocks traditionally seen as cyclical lost ground, while
charts suggested the market was heading for another sell-off
soon.
At 1003 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 987.89 points after
crossing into negative territory several times. The index hit
its highest since mid-May on Monday on the bailout news from
Spain before giving up most of the gains by the close.
Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital,
said Monday's trading pattern showed buyers were unable and
unwilling to sustain long positions.
"That's potentially a bearish signal. The risk is going to
be to the downside... If we start breaking through the (980)
level, you will see some deeper pullbacks towards Friday's low
at 971.24."
He said the index had probably hit its high for the month
and would struggle to move above 1,000, which coincides with its
200-day moving average, in the near term.
Nervous investors cut their exposure to cyclical stocks,
with insurers down 0.6 percent and travel and leisure
shares falling 0.3 percent.
Defensives rose, with food and beverages and
telecoms up 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.
"People are looking around for defensive trades and trying
to find the things that will produce some returns. But it's not
easy. You have got no choice but to be cautious," said Darren
Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities.
"Spain's problems are not fully solved and there are
concerns of contagion to Italy. And then we have got the wild
card of the Greek elections."
EUPHORIA FADES
Initial euphoria over Spain's weekend deal dissipated as
investors feared the bailout-related debt could come ahead of
regular government bonds in the queue for repayment, adding to
its high borrowing costs.
Focus is also shifting to Greece, where parties that support
and oppose the country's international bailout and the harsh
austerity measures accompanying it are neck-and-neck in opinion
polls ahead of Sunday's parliamentary vote.
News that European officials have discussed contingency
plans including possible capital controls in the case of Greece
leaving the euro zone added to investor jitters.
Greek shares were down 1.6 percent.
"Should the Greek elections, the EU summit (on June 28-29)
and the next ECB policy meeting (on July 5) deliver at least
mildly positive results, a gradual improvement in market
sentiment towards the euro zone periphery could materialise
eventually, with risks remaining down the (long) road towards a
more integrated Europe," Credit Agricole said in a note.
Ben Hauzenberger, fund manager at Zurich-based Swisscanto
Asset Management, said there was a lot of nervousness as Spain
might need more bailouts and people did not know how Greece
would look after the elections.
"Probably defensive equities such as healthcare and consumer
durables are a better place to be than financials," said
Hauzenberger, whose company manages about 55 billion Swiss
francs ($57 billion).
But Cheuvreux said in a note that pressure for policy change
and market support were starting to bear fruit and
domestically-focused euro zone stocks now looked "very cheap".
The bank cut the cash holding in its portfolio to 7 percent
from a record high of 9 percent, although it left the exposure
to risk of its portfolio - or 'beta' - 5 percent below its MSCI
Europe benchmark on a two-year view.
It upgraded French stocks to "neutral" from "underweight"
following an 11.5 percent drop in the last three months.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by John
Stonestreet)