By David Brett
LONDON, June 13 Europe's top shares crept higher
on Wednesday as investors cautiously topped up holdings ahead of
a potentially tumultuous weekend when Greece holds fresh
elections, with gains seen limited as broader euro zone tensions
temper risk appetite.
By 0736 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.63
points, or 0.2 percent, at 991.81, having risen 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, although overriding nervousness in the market was
highlighted by a 1.3 percent rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility
index.
"We're seeing tentative gains. It is not quite the calm
before the storm but investors are trying to position themselves
ahead of the weekend when the fate of Greece could be decided,"
Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
Defensive stocks such as drugmakers, including Akzo
Nobel AKZO.AS, and food and beverage firms led gainers
in an indication of the tepid investor appetite for risk.
UK-listed utility SSE rose 1.3 percent as Exane BNP
Paribas reinitiates its coverage on the firm with an
"outperform" rating, citing its potential for income growth as
an attractive quality.
Also helping sentiment early on were late gains made on Wall
Street, which came after a few choice words from a member of the
U.S. Federal Reserve stoked hopes of some further monetary
easing and raised optimism that central banks around the world
will once again come to the rescue soon of the global economy.
"It was only last week that markets had got over excited at
the prospect of a global central bank stimulus so traders are
taking today's positive open with a pinch of salt," a
London-based trader said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has broken out of its down trend
channel but is down 10.7 percent since mid-March, when Spain
indicated it would struggle to meet its austerity targets, and
is in bear territory below the 61.8 percent retracement of the
LTRO rally that began in December.
Spain remains a real concern with yields on its government
remaining too high to be sustainable in the long-term, while the
threat of contagion has pushed Italy's yields above the 6
percent level.
Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank's Chief Economist, said the debt
markets are emitting signs of stress which should be of concern
to investors, in particular Spanish and Italian government bonds
both trading above their 200-day moving averages.
He said while Greece's election might provide short-term
direction for markets -- with a win for the pro bailout party
potentially boosting equities -- focus will quickly switch back
to the problems facing the juggernauts of Spain and Italy,
therefore any gains will likely be short-lived.
It was not all bad news in Spain and investors continue to
reward companies able to surprise on the upside as retail giant
Inditex rose 8.4 percent after it defied the debt
crisis and grew profits in the first-quarter.
