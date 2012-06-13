* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent
* SKF slides as Europe causes outlook headache
* Sainsbury's down as sales miss forecasts
* Inditex surprises with profit rise
By David Brett
LONDON, June 13 In choppy trade, top European
shares gave up early gains and were down by midday on Wednesday,
as simmering tensions over the euro zone, the specter of the
Greek election at the weekend and waning global growth crimped
appetite for risk.
By 1048 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.66
points, or 0.4 percent, at 986.52, off its intraday high of
994.42 and keeping within its range of 950-995 established since
mid-May.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 10.7 percent since mid-March,
when Spain indicated it would struggle to meet its austerity
targets, and is in bear territory below the 61.8 percent
retracement of the LTRO rally that began in December.
The euro zone crisis remains at the forefront of investors'
minds with traders unwilling commit to capital to riskier assets
until there is clarity.
"Clearly the Greek election is having a broader impact on
uncertainty and the situation in the euro zone, and until that
is resolved the markets will likely remain volatile," Philip
Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global
Asset Management, said.
The trauma caused by Europe's debt crisis continues to weigh
on the outlook for businesses.
SKF AB, down 7.2 percent, blamed Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and slower Chinese growth as bearings
maker said it expects weaker than expected demand in the second
quarter and it will cut jobs in major manufacturing center
Germany.
Traders said the announcement dented sentiment towards other
industrials such as UK-listed IMI, which fell more than
5 percent.
Miners gave up early gains. The sector has fallen 14
percent in the last three months, beaten down by waning growth
expectations and rising costs.
Further pressure was applied to the sector after an
influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying
China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the
second quarter if weak activity persists in June.
Sainsbury shed 2.5 percent, as Britain's
third-largest supermarket group's first-quarter sales increase
comes in below consensus, albeit boosted by shopping over Queen
Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee
But it was not all doom and gloom and investors continued to
reward companies able to surprise on the upside as Spanish
retail giant Inditex rose 8.4 percent after it defied
the debt crisis and grew profits in the first-quarter.
Spain's economy, however, remains a real concern with yields
on its government remaining too high to be sustainable in the
long-term, while the threat of contagion has pushed Italy's
yields above the 6 percent level.
"Many now believe that the point of no return is getting
nearer with the peripheral economies in a somewhat irreversible
dynamic, with their economies depressed and their access to
capital markets shrinking," Lee McDarby, at Investec Corporate
Treasury, said.
Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank's Chief Economist, said the debt
markets are emitting signs of stress which should be of concern
to investors, in particular Spanish and Italian government bonds
both trading above their 200-day moving averages.
He said while Greece's election might provide short-term
direction for markets -- with a win for the pro bailout party
potentially boosting equities -- focus will quickly switch back
to the problems facing the juggernauts of Spain and Italy,
therefore any gains will likely be short-lived.
Another key pointer comes from the United States later
today, with the release of the advanced retail sales figures.
The market is expecting a contraction in the figure of -0.2
percent from the previous reading of +0.1 percent, but will be
hoping for an upward surprise to alleviate concerns over the
state of the US economy after the previous run of poor releases.
