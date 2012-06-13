(Repeats with correct USN)

LONDON, June 13 European shares extended losses in tandem with U.S. stock index futures after worse-than-expected retail data from the United States showed consumers in the world's largest economy were turning more cautious.

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May as demand for building materials tumbled and declining gasoline prices weighed down on receipts at service stations, a government report showed on Wednesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent to 983.11 points at 1255 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)