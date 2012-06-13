* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* SKF leads cyclical selloff on euro crisis, China slowdown
* Volatility up, investors protect against Greek risk
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 13 European shares fell in choppy
trade on Wednesday as corporate and economic data offered new
evidence the European crisis was taking its toll on global
growth, leading investors to position for further volatility.
Shares in the world's largest bearings maker, SKF AB
, fell 7.3 percent to lead a selloff in industrial
stocks after the manufacturing bellwether warned of weakening
demand due to the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.
It was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300,
which closed 0.3 percent lower at 986.95 points, having traded
90 percent of its 90-day volume average.
"We're still in an environment where the macro trend is
deteriorating and we think that most recent news flow from the
corporates is becoming worrying as well," Emanuel Cau, a
strategist at JPMorgan, said.
"Our advice is to sell any rally as long as the macro
backdrop doesn't improve."
Retail sales data showed on Wednesday that U.S. consumers
were turning more cautious and an influential Chinese government
adviser was quoted as saying China's annual growth rate could
fall below 7 percent in the second quarter.
In this context, Cau expected earnings estimate to be cut in
coming months, reflecting worsening macroeconomic indicators,
resulting in further underperformance for cyclical stocks.
He preferred defensive sectors, such as healthcare
and consumer staples , which added 0.5 percent
and 0.6 percent as the only sectors that rose on Wednesday.
He also favoured telecoms, which offer a 11.7
percent dividend yield according to Thomson Reuters data.
SHORT-TERM RALLIES
The world's largest clothes retailer, Spain's Inditex
, showed defensive qualities as it reported a
higher-than-expected profit increase thanks to demand from
cash-strapped consumers in Europe and fashion-hungry shoppers in
Asia, sending its shares up 11.6 percent.
That helped offset losses on the Euro STOXX 50
index, which closed flat at 2,143.50 after a late recovery.
That showed investors were reluctant to add to their short
positions on euro zone blue chips, which have fallen 18 percent
since late March and could rebound on any positive announcement
from policymakers.
"There is scope for short squeezes and short term-rallies,"
JPMorgan's Cau said. "Hedge funds are net short equities: the
market has the capacity react positively on newsflow."
But the cost of insuring against future share price swings
in the index, as measured by the Euro STOXX 50 index of
implied volatility, rose 4.5 percent, showing investors were
using options to take protection in case of adverse events in
the euro zone.
More market jitters would be triggered if Greek elections at
the weekend do not return a government that is committed to the
country's bailout.
"We suspect from the slow grind higher in (volatility) that
a number of people are already hedged going into the weekend,"
Abhinandan Deb, European head of equity derivatives research at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
"Right now not many people are participating on the cash
market and volumes are low in general. People are waiting it
out."
