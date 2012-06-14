* FTSEurofirst down 0.8 percent
* banks, miners retreat in volatile trade
* Nokia slides on earnings worries
* BSkyB, BT was on 3 bln stg EPL deal
By David Brett
LONDON, June 14 European shares extended their
losses in volatile trade on Thursday as simmering concerns over
the euro zone put the FTSEurofirst in a straight-jacket ahead of
the weekend's Greek election.
By 1025 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 7.64 points, or 0.8
percent, at 979.31, while the EUROSTOXX50E implied volatility
index, a crude gauge of investors' fears, was up 3
percent, having more than doubled since mid-March when Spain
reignited euro zone debt fears.
The FTSEurofirst is clinging on in a tight range between 970
and 990 established back in early May.
Major support is seen around 950, where the index was in
December before an ECB cheap liquidity-inspired rally, although
stocks have fallen more than 11 percent in the last three
months.
The retreat has left the FTSEurofirst 300 and Germany's Dax
trading on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 9.7
times and 9.2 times, respectively, well below historically
averages.
"Equities are getting some relative valuation support
compared with other asset classes and that is limiting the
damage, but it is not enough to build a decisive recovery given
everything else that is going on," said Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt.
Riskier equities such as banks and miners
were among the top fallers, with the broader index suffering
another down session as investors remained clouded by European
debt worries.
Credit Suisse fell by as much as 8.8 percent after
the Swiss National Bank urged Switzerland's second-biggest
lender to expand its capital base to shield itself from an
escalation of the euro zone crisis.
Echoing the impact of declining consumer demand amid the
euro zone debt crisis, struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia
shed 10.1 percent after announcing further job cuts
and warning the second-quarter loss from its cellphone business
would be larger than expected.
Among individual fallers, UK-listed pay television
broadcaster BSkyB and former state telecoms company BT
fell 7.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, after the
pair agreed to share live domestic rights to English Premier
League (EPL) soccer from next year in a deal worth 3.018 billion
pounds, a 70 percent jump in value.
Commenting on the impact of the deal for BSkyB, UBS said:
"This EPL outcome comes as a negative surprise, and we believe
market expectations were for a favorable outcome. With increased
competition from BT and downside risk to estimates, we would
expect a negative reaction in the share price."
BROAD-BASED SELL-OFF
Equities are not the only asset class showing signs of
tension as investors try to protect themselves from euro zone
uncertainty and the outcome of the election in Greece over the
weekend.
Spanish borrowing costs climbed to 7 percent, seen as
unsustainable in the long term. Moody's ratings agency slashed
its credit rating on Spanish government debt by three steps to
one notch above junk status and cut its credit rating on Cyprus'
sovereign debt by two notches.
And although Italy saw good demand at its most recent debt
sale yield levels continued to rise.
"Even if we do get some certainty (out of Greece) over the
weekend, I don't think things will change dramatically and risk
appetite will remain subdued," said Peel Hunts' Williams.
Of the major asset classes only safe havens such as the
dollar and 10-year U.S. treasury and German bunds have returned
a positive performance since an inconclusive Greek election in
early May.
An expected softer open on Wall Street added to the pressure
on European equities as investors held back ahead of inflation
and jobs data later on Thursday, following the previous
session's disappointing retail sales data from the world's
biggest economy.
Rory Gage, director of financial services at Navigant, said
more volatility lay ahead as investors scramble to reposition in
the event of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
"Potentially there could be a bit of a panic. On the retail
side, people wanting to liquidate their investment. From an
institutional point of view, I wouldn't think there would be a
great panic. I think institutions have already positioned
themselves," he said.
(Written by David Brett)