* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* Chinese, German data, Fed weigh on cyclicals
* Ibex 35, FTSE MIB outperform as Spanish auction reassures
market
* Implied volatility falls as Greek exit risk recedes
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 21 European shares fell on Thursday
as weak data from China and Germany compounded disappointment at
the Federal Reserve's decision not to announce more quantitative
easing, leading investors to take profits on a four-day surge.
Energy and basic resources stocks, which
depend on industrial demand, shed 1.7 and 1.6 percent after data
showed Germany's manufacturing activity hit a three-year low and
China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in
June.
The data deepened concerns about the state of the global
economy after the U.S. Fed fell short of expectations for a
third round of quantitative easing (QE3) late on Wednesday, even
though it made clear it was ready to act if needed.
"It obviously disappointed the market a touch (but) I think
QE3 is coming, it's just a question of time, " Daniel McCormack,
a strategist at Macquarie said. "The Fed is bending over
backward to support the economy and the markets."
He added poor economic data and earnings meant short-term
upside on European equities was limited, but he argued
valuations already discounted a macroeconomic slowdown and -
also thanks to support from central banks - he expected the
market to rally 20 percent in the next 12 months.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at
1,008.92 points at 1103 GMT. Despite hitting its highest closing
level since May 11 at 1,022.52 points on Wednesday, the index
was still trading at a depressed multiple of 10 times its
expected earnings for the next 12 months, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
In a gloomy macro context, investors rewarded any sign of
strength, piling into Swatch's shares, up 0.7 percent, after
data showed exports of Swiss watches climbed 16.2 percent in
nominal terms in May, the only sector to see export gains.
Dutch telecom firm KPN was bottom of the
FTSEurofirst 300, down 3.9 percent in three times its full-day
average volume, after failing to sell German unit E-Plus to
Spain's Telefonica, a move intended to ward off an
unsolicited approach by Carlos Slim.
Spain's Ibex 35 index and Italy's FTSE MIB
rose 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, outpacing all
major national indexes, after Spain was able to raise over 2
billion euros at a debt auction earlier on Thursday, easing
fears the country was struggling to access the debt market.
CHARTS SHOW RALLY OVER
Charts also pointed to a lacklustre short-term picture after
the Euro STOXX 50 index, down 0.3 percent at 2,201.2
points on the day, failed to break above its 50-day moving
average in the previous session, showing momentum behind the
recent rally was faltering.
"We believe the short-term recovery in the Equity markets
has come to an end followed by the next decline," ING senior
technical analyst Roelof-Jan Van Den Akker said in a note.
"The uncertainty on a short-term basis remains if a decline
in the next few days is followed by another rally resulting in a
short-term consolidation pattern."
But the options market showed some investors were becoming
less concerned about sharp price swings in euro zone blue chips
after the formation of a pro-bailout government in Greece
allayed fears about the country leaving the euro zone.
The Euro STOXX 50 implied volatility index, which
gauges option prices and is regarded as a reflection of investor
anxiety about future moves in the index, was down 6.5 percent on
the day and 25 percent for the week.
This provided investors with an opportunity to buy options
at lower prices, Deutsche Bank said in a note, adding that it
recommended using derivatives to position for a new rally in
share prices.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)