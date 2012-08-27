* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct; above long-term trendline

* Volumes thin as UK markets closed for holiday

* European stocks attract flows from retail investors -EPFR

* Nokia jumps after Samsung court ruling

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 27 European stocks dipped in early trade on Monday, taking a breather following the sharp rally of the past few weeks as investors awaited details of expected new central banks measures to boost economic growth.

Trading volumes were extremely thin, however, as UK markets were closed for a public holiday.

At 0830 GMT, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.1 percent at 2,432.57 points, finding strong support on the long-term trendline formed by its 2011 and 2012 peaks.

"On the one hand, you have people awaiting confirmation that the Fed will act, while on the hand there are persistent rumours of Greece leaving from the euro zone," Guillaume Dumans, co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm that uses behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

"The two themes are at the forefront of investors' minds, and our indicator this morning is neutral, so (the) best strategy today is to stay liquid and play intraday moves."

Euro zone banks fell, with Banco Santander down 1.2 percent and UniCredit down 0.8 percent.

Stocks were expected to remain rangebound ahead of the much-anticipated annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday. U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing.

Investors also awaited details of a plan by the European Central Bank to start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower the two indebted countries' borrowing costs and ease the euro zone debt crisis.

The Euro STOXX 50 has surged 13 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July the central bank was ready to do whatever it took to preserve the euro, sparking hopes it would start buying Spanish and Italian bonds.

An early August poll showed many expect the ECB to do more in September to stimulate the weakening economy and counter high peripheral bond yields.

But those expecting a fresh boost from the U.S. central bank might be disappointed, a more recent poll showed. The poll of 61 economists gave a 45 percent chance of the Fed announcing a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) after its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13. The forecasts ranged from chances of 5 percent to 80 percent.

Eric Galiegue, head of Paris-based financial research firm Valquant, said any new round of quantitative easing from the Fed would not be a silver bullet and that stocks might have got ahead of themselves.

"Monetary policy easing is becoming less effective while global growth is stalling, which is darkening the outlook for 2013 for the world economy," he said.

"The slump in exports in Japan, Taiwan and Korea in July underscore the risk of a global recession despite the loose monetary policies."

Germany's Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index fell to 102.3 in August, dropping for the fourth month running to its lowest level since March 2010.

Around Europe, Germany's DAX index was flat, France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent and Spain's IBEX down 0.3 percent.

Nokia, the world's No 2 cellphone maker, surged 10 percent, boosted by news that bigger rival Samsung Electronics had lost a costly court case against Apple.

A U.S. jury found the Korean company had copied critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and awarded the U.S. company $1.05 billion in damages.

Nokia and its software partner Microsoft have been struggling to compete against Samsung's Android-powered smartphones, which lead the market.

Following the sharp rally of the past few weeks, European equity funds managed to attract fresh retail investor cash for only the second time since mid-May in the third week in August, fund flow data provider EPFR said.

"The retail money helped Europe Equity Funds snap a seven-week outflow streak, with flows into diversified regional funds more than offsetting redemptions from most dedicated country fund groups," EPFR said in the note, released late on Friday.

Both France and Germany Equity Funds recorded their fifth consecutive weekly outflows, it said.