* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 pct
* Spain, Italy, Germany indexes lead gainers
* Court backs ESM with conditions
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares climbed to their
highest in nearly 14 months on Wednesday after Germany's
Constitutional Court rejected complaints against the euro zone's
new bailout fund and allowed its ratification under certain
conditions.
The court said Germany could ratify the European Stability
Mechanism and budget pact as long as it could guarantee there
would be no increase in German financial exposure to the bailout
fund without parliament's approval.
"The market was expecting it to be ratified but with some
conditionality, which seems to be the case. The conditionally
that I've seen so far doesn't come as a great surprise ... It
hasn't shocked the market in a negative sense and therefore it
allows the market to move forward," Kevin Lilley, European
equities fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Management, said.
Approval of the ESM is a vital part of a European Central
Bank plan to defuse the euro zone debt crisis by buying
struggling peripheral countries' bonds in the secondary market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 1,112.93 points after rising as far as
1,114.33, its highest since July 2011.
Cyclical sectors gained, with banks advancing 1.6
percent, insurers gaining 1.5 percent and autos
rising 1.1 percent.
Germany's DAX was up 0.9 percent, Spain's IBEX
rose 1.3 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB gained
0.9 percent.
Investors also focused on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve,
policy meeting starting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some
type of new monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
Equities have rallied strongly since early June, with the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging
about 25 percent, lifted by expectations of central bank action
to revive economic growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis.