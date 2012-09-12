* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 pct
* Cyclicals advance after German court ruling
* Spanish, Italian share indexes outperform
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares climbed to their
highest level in 14 months on Wednesday after Germany's
Constitutional Court rejected complaints against the euro zone's
new bailout fund and allowed its ratification under certain
conditions.
Approval of the ESM is a vital part of a European Central
Bank plan to defuse the euro zone debt crisis by buying
struggling peripheral countries' bonds in the secondary market.
"It's all good news. The fear was they were going to say
'nein', so the 20 percent down in the market that we could have
had is off the table," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore
Capital, said.
"The conditionality is quite light. The big statement to my
mind was that the ESM is not against the German constitution."
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,113.15 points after
rising as far as 1,115.90, its highest since July 2011.
Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent, Spain's IBEX
rose 1.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB gained
1.3 percent.
Investors bought cyclical sectors on expectations the court
ruling would help in tackling the long-running euro zone debt
crisis and bring back the region's economy back on a recovery
path.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index advanced 1.6
percent, insurers gained 1.4 percent and autos
rose 0.9 percent.
"The market was expecting it to be ratified but with some
conditionality, which seems to be the case," said Kevin Lilley,
European equities fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Management.
"The conditionally that I've seen so far doesn't come as a
great surprise ... It hasn't shocked the market in a negative
sense and therefore it allows the market to move forward."
When it comes into effect, the ESM will be a 700
billion-euro firewall against the spread of the three-year-old
debt crisis. Only German ratification is still pending.
Investors also focused on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting starting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some
type of new monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
Equities have rallied strongly since June, with the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging more
than 25 percent, lifted by expectations of central bank action
to revive economic growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The index was last up 0.8 percent at 2,577.00 points.