* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 percent
* Hits highest since July 2011 on German court ruling
* Cyclicals top gainers; banks, autos, techs advance
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares hit a 14-month
high on Wednesday after Germany's top court allowed the
ratification of the euro zone's new bailout fund under some
conditions, with analysts saying that the market had potential
to move substantially higher from here.
The court said Germany could ratify the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) and budget pact as long as it could guarantee
there would be no increase in German financial exposure to the
bailout fund without parliament's approval.
Approval of the ESM is a vital part of a European Central
Bank plan to defuse the debt crisis by buying struggling
peripheral countries' bonds in the secondary market. Shares have
surged about 10 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi pledged
in July to take all necessary steps to protect the euro zone.
"It's a confirmation that Germany is engaged in the project
to rebuild and reconstruct Europe. There is a kind of Draghi
economics going on. There is a clear receding risk of a euro
break up and people are readjusting their portfolios," said
Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private
Banking, which manages more than $200 billion.
ABN-AMRO adjusted its portfolio on Friday to have an
"overweight" stance on global equities by mostly investing its
cash holdings to buy European financials and industrials.
It changed its stance to became "neutral" on European
financials from "underweight" and strengthened its "overweight"
position on industrials. Its balanced portfolio now accounts 46
percent bonds, 35 percent equities and 6 percent cash.
Duret saw an 8 to 10 percent upside potential for the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index by the end of
the year. The index was up 0.8 percent at 2,577.60 points.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs also said markets could rise from
current levels, thanks to policymaker support, but were unlikely
to do so if economic data failed to show signs of improvement.
At 1112 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,109.93 points after
rising as far as 1,115.90, its highest since July 2011.
Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent, Spain's IBEX
rose 0.8 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB gained
1.1 percent following the German court ruling.
"It's all good news. The fear was they were going to say
'nein', so the 20 percent down in the market that we could have
had is off the table," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore
Capital, said.
"The conditionality is quite light. The big statement to my
mind was that the ESM is not against the German constitution."
When it comes into effect, the ESM will be a 700
billion-euro firewall against the spread of the three-year-old
debt crisis. Only German ratification is still pending.
CYCLICALS LEAD
Cyclicals were in demand on expectations the court ruling
would help in tackling the long-running euro zone debt crisis
and bring the region's economy back onto a recovery path.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index advanced 1.3
percent, insurers gained 1.2 percent and autos
rose 1.1 percent and tech shares were up 1.3 percent.
"In all, another plank of uncertainty looks to have been
removed. That said, all eyes now move to the Dutch elections,
whilst Greece continues to bubble in the background," Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Mainstream pro-European parties looked set to dominate the
parliamentary election under way in the Netherlands, dispelling
concerns that radical eurosceptics might gain sway in a core
euro zone country and push to quit the European Union or flout
its budget rules.
Investors also focused on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting starting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some
type of new monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
Equities have rallied strongly since June, with the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging more
than 25 percent, lifted by expectations of central bank action
to revive economic growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis.