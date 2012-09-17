PARIS, Sept 17 European stocks dipped in early
trade on Monday as investors took a breather following a sharp
two-week rally and a key index hit a strong resistance level,
although the retreat could be short-lived as recent central bank
moves boost risk appetite.
At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,116.09 points, slipping from a 14-month high
hit on Friday, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index fell 0.6 percent to 2,580.64 points, after
running into strong resistance just below 2,611 points on
Friday, a peak hit in mid-March.
"There is still good upside potential for stocks as we are
re-pricing the 'non-break up' of the euro zone. We've just
started to realise all the downside that came from the debt
crisis," Louis Capital Markets trader Jerome Troin-Lajous said.
"Now, the main signal we need that would fuel this rally
won't be coming from the economic outlook, it will come from the
investment flows. A lot of foreign investors have been strongly
'underweight' European stocks and should start to switch out of
bonds and out of U.S. equities and into European stocks."
The euro zone bank index - up 50 percent since ECB
head Mario Draghi said in late July that the central bank was
ready to take all necessary measures to preserve the euro - was
down 1.4 percent on Monday, with UniCredit down 2.7
percent and Commerzbank down 1.8 percent.