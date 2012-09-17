* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* Europe equity funds see biggest inflows since May -EPFR
* Year-to-date, Euro STOXX 50 up 12 pct, DAX up 25 pct
* Traders wary of 'overbought' conditions for both stocks,
euro
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 17 European stocks dipped early on
Monday as investors took a breather following a two-week rally
and a key index hit strong resistance, although the retreat
could be short-lived as recent central bank moves boost risk
appetite.
At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 1,119.19 points, after reaching a 14-month high
on Friday.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent to 2,587.58 points, after running into strong
resistance just below 2,611 points on Friday, a peak hit in
mid-March.
The euro zone bank index - up 50 percent since ECB
chief Mario Draghi said in late July that the central bank was
ready to take all necessary measures to preserve the euro - was
down 0.4 percent. Spain's Banco Santander dropped 1.1
percent and Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo fell 1.2
percent.
"There is still good upside potential for stocks as we are
re-pricing the 'non-break up' of the euro zone. We've just
started to realise all the downside that came from the debt
crisis," Louis Capital Markets trader Jerome Troin-Lajous said.
"Now, the main signal we need that would fuel this rally
won't be coming from the economic outlook, it will come from the
investment flows. A lot of foreign investors have been strongly
'underweight' European stocks and should start to switch out of
bonds and out of U.S. equities and into European stocks."
Europe equity funds posted their biggest inflow since early
May in the seven-day period through last Wednesday, according to
data from EPFR Global. That signals a rise in appetite for
European shares as tensions surrounding the euro zone debt
crisis ease following the ECB's plan to buy Spanish and Italian
debt.
Italy equity funds recorded their biggest weekly inflow
since the current financial crisis began. In contrast, investors
pulled more than $200 million out of UK equity funds, according
to EPFR Global, which tracks conventional and alternative funds.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index and Germany's DAX
index were both down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
was 0.3 percent lower.
"The strong liquidity should boost stocks in the short term,
it's a question of flow. But in the longer term, it's quite
alarming to see these actions from central banks because it
means that the slowdown in global economic growth is serious,"
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said.
"On top of that, commodity prices are on the rise, which
slows down growth in developed countries and creates inflation
in emerging economies."
After a three-month rally, the Euro STOXX 50 is up 11.5
percent this year, the DAX has gained 25 percent, the CAC is
12.8 percent higher, and Italy's FTSE MIB is up 9.5
percent.
UK shares have underperformed, with the FTSE 100
gaining only 5.9 percent this year.
Shares in Hennes & Mauritz were the biggest losers
among European blue chips, sliding 2.1 percent after the world's
second-biggest fashion retailer reported an unexpected drop in
like-for-like sales in August.
Food major Unilever added 1.3 percent, boosted by a
rating upgrade to 'buy' from 'neutral' by UBS.