* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent * Caution following Spain's reluctance to seek aid * Euro STOXX 50 faces strong resistance around 2,600 By Atul Prakash LONDON, Sept 19 European shares edged higher on Wednesday after Japan's central banks followed others in easing policy to support an economic recovery, though Spain's reluctance to seek a bailout kept a lid on gains. The growth-linked automobile sector was the top gainer, rising 1 percent after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset purchase programme to help an economy that faces weakening exports. Other major gainers were defensive stocks, indicating caution among investors. The healthcare, food and beverages and retail sectors rose 0.5 to 0.7 percent. Euro zone banks fell 1 percent on concerns about Spain, with Societe Generale down 2.2 percent. Spain is under pressure to request aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme to help it bring down a soaring public deficit and high debt. "The stock market will get the next big (boost) if Spain asks for a bailout. The longer they delay it, the worse it will become and the immediate QE (central bank asset buying) effect will vanish," Giuseppe-Guido Amato, strategist at Lang & Schwarz in Frankfurt, said. "I am still cautious. Investors need to be selective and look for big companies that have steady cash flow, attractive dividends and products that consumers will continue to buy." He cited British American Tobacco, Novo Nordisk and Nestle. The technical picture was also clouded. Charts showed the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which traded down 0.1 percent at 2,551.08 points, faced strong resistance near its 2012 highs. "A sustained breakout above 2,611 would be required to look for new projected (technical) targets of 2,679 and 2,743," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said. The index would probably find support near 2,480-2,500 in the near term. At 1123 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,113.63 points after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday. The index, which climbed to a 14-month high on Friday on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, is up more than 11 percent so far this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note it expected Europe to remain in a recession through 2013 and that, on a 12-month investment horizon, its preferred stocks included Lloyds, Societe Generale and investment banks that could exhibit earnings per share growth. Among individual movers, Dutch brewer Heineken NV rose 6.3 percent after taking a major step towards winning control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network after a Thai rival accepted a takeover deal.