* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent
* Porsche leads automakers higher in hefty trade
* Robust U.S. existing home sales data lifts stocks
* Caution over Spain's reluctance to seek aid
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 19 European shares advanced on
Wednesday, led by autos, as the Bank of Japan became the latest
central bank to launch fresh stimulus to help its economy.
The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by
boosting its asset-buying programme, as prospects of a near-term
recovery in the world's third largest economy faded due to
weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.4 percent at
1,116.38, having fallen 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
The index, which rose to a 14-month high on Friday on the
back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus programme, is
up more than 11 percent so far this year.
"It's good that (the central banks) have acted - we've seen
risk assets benefiting from that. But actually, if the rally is
to continue, then we need to see tangible results and we're
unlikely to see that for some time," Henk Potts, market
strategist at Barclays, said.
"I don't think it will come as a surprise to us if we see
the markets pause or slightly pull back over the course of the
next few weeks until ... we get that confirmation."
The growth-linked automobile sector was the standout
gainer, ahead 1.9 percent, led by Porsche, up 7.2
percent, after a German regional court stopped two investor
lawsuits against the car maker.
Trading volume in Porsche was hefty, at nearly five times
the 90-day daily average.
Stocks received a lift in afternoon trade as investors
welcomed robust U.S. existing home sales data.
"(A) much higher jump than expected, and that's what's given
the market support... It's a good news story and that has helped
to lift us up in the afternoon," said Joshua Raymond, chief
market strategist at City Index.
Stocks gains, however, were limited by persistent concerns
about Spain, which is under market pressure to request aid and
trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme to help it
sustain its debt burden.
Among individual movers, Dutch brewer Heineken NV
rose 6.4 percent after taking a major step towards winning
control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network
when a Thai rival accepted a takeover deal.
Trading volume in Heineken was also strong, at three and a
half times the 90-day daily average.
On the downside, Imperial Tobacco lost 1.1 percent
ahead of a trading update due on Thursday.