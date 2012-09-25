* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent
* U.S. data lifts growth gloom
* Suedzucker climbs as it raises outlook
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 25 European shares rose on Tuesday
after upbeat U.S. data lifted sentiment as investors searched
for signs of sustainable growth in the run-up to the
third-quarter earnings season.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.03 points, or 0.4
percent, at 1,119.79.
It rose in tandem with U.S. indexes after news that home
prices in 20 major U.S. cities rose for a sixth consecutive
month and consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in
seven months in September.
"Growth is the final piece of the jigsaw to enable equities
to push on," Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin
Dolphin, said. "Expectations are modest for third-quarter
earnings. So, just a bit of certainty would enable us to enjoy
another phase of progress in to the year end."
Banks, which helped power gains over the summer,
climbed again. Valuations remain attractive, below historical
averages on 10.8 times forward 12-month price-to-earnings and a
price-to-book multiple of 0.7, while the sector yields a
dividend around 4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"In terms of relative asset class valuation, equities look
outstanding value. We know there is a considerable amount of
liquidity looking for a home and equities remain the most likely
place for it to go," a London-based trader said.
DEFENSIVES SWEETNER
There was rising interest in defensive stocks - companies
and sectors whose products and services are perceived to remain
in demand whatever the economic backdrop - which endured a
relative period of underperformance while the broader market
rallied in the three months since June.
Dividend yields in sectors such as food and drink at around
3 percent are attractive to fund managers, compared with close
to zero for cash and negative real returns on government bonds.
Suedzucker rose 3.4 percent after the German sugar
maker raised its outlook on good performance from its sugar and
ethanol businesses.
"While we had expected an increase in guidance, we supposed
an upgrade would only be made with the second-quarter results in
October rather than now," Commerzbank analyst Dennis Schmitt
said.
London-listed peer Tate & Lyle climbed 1.0 percent
as Europe's food and beverage sector added 0.8 percent
in relatively strong volume.
British drinks group Diageo added 1.7 percent after
saying it was in talks to take a stake in Indian billionaire
Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd.
"The stake could thus add around 2.5 percent to sales at the
group level but more importantly 17 percent to the emerging Asia
Pacific division," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
World number two truckmaker Volvo was the top
gainer, up 4.2 percent on the back of a long-awaited plan to
boost profitability.
Other auto-related stocks were the main underperformers.
Continental fell 4 percent after shareholder
Schaeffler placed shares in the automotive supplier worth about
1.69 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
The sector has come under pressure from dwindling sales in
Asia and Europe, and Daimler fell 1.6 percent on
reports it may cut production at its largest car plant.
Goldman Sachs lowered its earnings forecasts for Daimler by
up to 7 percent between now and 2014 and also cut its earnings
estimates on peer BMW, which closed down 1.4 percent.