* EuroSTOXX 50 down 2.7 percent, biggest drop since Aug. 2
* Protests in Spain, Greece darken investor sentiment
* Reuters poll shows slow grind higher through mid-2013
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 26 Euro zone equities suffered
their worst session in two months on Wednesday, as violent
anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain underscored the
hurdles the bloc faces on its road out of recession and
financial crisis.
Financials were the top fallers, as investors locked
in profits on strong summer gains on expectations of central
bank stimulus. Sentiment for the sector was further soured by
vocal disagreements among euro zone member countries on how to
recapitalise struggling banks.
A fresh batch of weak data and gloomy corporate reports from
across the globe weighed on sectors most sensitive to the
economic cycle, like autos and basic resources.
Swedish truckmaker Scania forecast tough markets
to continue, Hyundai Motor delayed Europe targets by at least a
year, and Esprit far undershot expectations on results
in a gloomy sign for rival European-focused retailers.
The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips fell 2.7
percent to 2,498.52 points, in its biggest one-day
drop since early August. The fall was capped by technical
support at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent
rally. The broader FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.9 percent to
1,100.98 points.
"At the end of the day there are still very poor figures and
perspectives inside the euro zone," said Benoit Peloille,
investment strategist at Natixis. "We have a market that has
clearly rebounded, and you have some room for a correction, but
we think it's not more than that."
The pan-European index is still up some 16 percent from
early June, having rallied on expectations of central bank
stimulus which were rewarded this month with the U.S. Federal
Reserve's third round of quantitative easing and the European
Central Bank's plans to buy bonds of indebted sovereigns.
BUY ON DIPS?
The onus is now on the central bank plans to give results.
The ECB, for example, will only start buying Spanish bonds once
Madrid asks for help and agrees to strict terms, potentially
further aggravating a population that has taken to the streets
to protest cuts to public salaries and services.
The Spanish IBEX index fell 3.9 percent, with calls
for independence in the wealthy Catalonia region adding concern.
But, short-term market volatility aside, many investors
reckon that the central bank actions have put a floor under the
equity market, and are looking for dips to buy in.
"We've got clients ... using the negative sentiment to add
to previously held long positions, particularly on the miners --
all the big blue chips like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
," said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Capital Markets.
The quarterly Reuters equities poll, published on Wednesday,
showed the market continuing to push higher through to mid-2013,
albeit at a much slower pace than seen during the rally of the
past three-and-a-half months.
The median forecast pointed to the EuroSTOXX 50 ending
December at 2,650 points, up 6 percent from Wednesday's close
and taking its annual gains to around 14 percent after two
straight years of losses.
Reflecting session's gloomier sentiment, implied volatility
on EuroSTOXX 50 jumped 12 percent to a two-week high.
But the measure is still down 39 percent since June and around
16 percent below its long-run average, suggesting that by
historical standards risk appetite remains fairly strong.