By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 28 European shares fell on Friday, with a benchmark index breaking a key technical support level, as uncertainty over Spain's looming bank stress tests overshadowed the impact of the country's 2013 budget.

The Euro STOXX 50 traded 1.2 percent lower at 2,477.18 points, having fallen through chart support at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the late July to mid-September rally.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 1,095.01 by 1222 GMT, though with trading volumes light, at 39 percent of the 90-day daily average, exacerbating the market moves.

Traders were reluctant to place too much emphasis on the day's market action, saying there was a typical end-of-quarter feel about it as fund managers repositioned portfolios at the end of a strong three months for equities.

But with Spain remaining firmly in the spotlight, sentiment looked vulnerable to an independent audit later on Friday which should reveal the extent of the damage a collapsed property market has done to Spanish banks.

"Not many people want to buy too aggressively into the market and get themselves on the wrong side in case there's a surprise," Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.

"But I do get the feeling that if there are no real surprises from that then it could be supportive."

Also on Friday, Moody's was due to publish a review of the country's credit rating, possibly downgrading it to junk status.

Spain's IBEX was down 1.3 percent, reversing earlier gains made in response to a crisis budget that raised expectations the country will apply for a sovereign bailout.

Weakness was seen among Spanish banks, with Bankia off 3 percent, the second biggest faller on the IBEX, followed by Banco Popular, off 2.9 percent.

France also came into focus on Friday as President Francois Hollande's Socialist government unveiled sharp tax hikes on business and the rich in its 2013 budget.

"(Politicians) are clearly aware of the fact that every country has to bring their budgets in line, and stronger countries in Europe want to set examples... (but) it's a short-term event, and markets are not going to react much," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Some strength was seen among mining stocks, having rallied in the previous session underpinned by expectations of fresh stimulus measures from China, the world's top metals consumer.

A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that European fund managers have been opening their portfolios to riskier assets after major central banks fleshed out crisis-fighting plans.

Investors bought more equities for the second month in a row, taking holdings of euro zone stocks to the highest in six months, the survey of 21 leading asset managers based in continental Europe showed.

Some strategists were bullish on equities, seeing scope for the third-quarter rally, which has seen the Euro STOXX 50 jump 9.5 percent, to continue, underpinned by the recent central bank moves.

"It's possible we get a pause for breath but we think the market is still fundamentally undervalued at these levels," HSBC Securities equity strategist Robert Parkes said.

