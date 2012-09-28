LONDON, Sept 28 European shares ended the
quarter with a whimper as fund managers banked gains on stocks
that drove a strong rally over the last three-months and
switched their focus to concerns over corporate earnings and the
macro economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down
12.09 points, or 1.1 percent, at 1,091.17, though with volumes
light, at 80 percent of the 90-day daily average. The index has
traded in a tight 40-point range since early September.
The Euro STOXX 50, which has enjoyed its best
quarter in three years, shed 1.8 percent on the last session of
the three month period.
The index of euro zone blue chip companies emitted a bearish
signal after it fell through support at the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the late July to mid-September rally.
"The rally has been driven by central banks stimulus. For
markets to push on we need much stronger performance from the
corporates and the macro economy, and there the news is getting
worse rather than better," said Andrew Milligan, head of global
strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has 157.6 billion
pounds of assets under management.
Spain's IBEX fell 1.7 percent after adding 17
percent since early July. Banks fell 1.5 percent on
Friday, having added around 15 percent in the quarter after
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged to do
whatever it takes to save the euro, and effectively slashed the
risks of the financial system failing.