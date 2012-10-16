* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent
* Banks lead gainers after Citi results
* Luxury goods firms on slowdown worries
* Auto parts makers slide as car market shrinks
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 16 European shares climbed higher
early on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bullish close
overnight in the U.S. and Asia after upbeat economic data and
results from banking giant Citigroup helped lift
sentiment.
By 0738 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 5.08 points,
or 0.5 percent at 1,103.44, while the EuroStoxxx 50,
the euro zone blue chip index, was up 0.9 percent, with both
indexes 15-20 percent higher than their year lows hit in June.
"The discount (priced into assets for euro zone and global
growth worries) is clearly reduced and next year we expect the
economy will pick up. Equities are forward looking and if you
wait for the pick-up it will be too late," Achim Matzke,
European stock indices analyst at Commerzbank, said.
Through technical analysis he expects the Dax to
close 2012 around 7,600 and the Stoxx 50 to end 2012
around 2,600.
European banking stocks led the market higher,
buoyed by Citigroup's forecast-beating earnings on Monday.
On Tuesday, Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's
Credit Agricloe were among the top risers, up 2.1 and
1.7 percent respectively.
Investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman
Sachs, IBM and Intel later in the
session, seeking further insight on the impact from the global
slowdown on corporate results.
It is early stages in the third-quarter results season but
so far companies in the U.S. have outperformed expectations by
reporting 16.1 percent year-on-year growth, compared with a
forecast 4.4 percent fall, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data.
Analysts are expecting more from European corporates and
therefore there is more room to disappoint, with forecasters
estimating growth of 4.3 percent this quarter, but so far
companies have reported growth of 2.7 percent, although only 2
percent of corporates have unveiled earnings.
Those companies that disappoint continue to be punished by
investors.
Worries over its outlook in France hit French retailer
Casino's shares, down 2.1 percent, despite robust
emerging markets helping lift third-quarter like-for-like sales.
"Overall, we think the emerging country performance will
reassure, but we are not certain that Casino's strategy in
France to focus on profitability and not to protect market share
is sustainable in the long term," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Paris-based LVMH shed 1.3 percent after warning
late on Monday that luxury consumers are tightening their purse
strings, echoing recent warnings from the likes of Burberry
.
Other luxury goods firms such as Christian Dior,
Hermes and Richemont all fell as LVMH's
update dented appetite in the sector.
Elsewhere, UK-listed British car and plane parts maker GKN
slipped 1.6 percent as a sluggish European automotive
market weighed on third quarter profit.
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the
past 12 months in September.
Auto parts makers such as Continental AG and
Michelin shed up to 0.6 percent.
(Written by David Brett/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)