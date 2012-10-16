* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent
* Talk of Spain bailout prevents sell-off
* US earnings lift broader market sentiment
* Luxury good, Auto part makers fall after results
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 16 European shares held onto early
gains on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat U.S. earnings and economic
data and underpinned by talk that Spain could ask for a bailout
as soon as next month.
By 1038 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 4.93 points,
or 0.5 percent at 1,103.29.
"The talk that Spain will ask for a bailout sooner rather
than later continues to linger, preventing most investors from
taking up too bearish a position in this market," a London-based
trader said.
On Friday, sources told Reuters that Spain could request the
bailout next month, while the Financial Times wrote on Tuesday
that Spain was now comfortable about making a rescue request.
European banks - those exposed to the euro zone's
debt problems - led the market higher, buoyed too by Citigroup's
forecast-beating earnings on Monday.
Mathieu L'Hoir, senior equity strategist at Axa Investment
Management, said he expected Spain to request aid from the
European Union by the end of November at which point assistance
will also be sought for Greece and Cyprus.
UK-listed lender Lloyds Banking Group and Germany's
Deutsche Bank were among the top gainers, up 3.6 and
3.0 percent respectively.
Investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman
Sachs, IBM and Intel later in the
session, seeking further insight on the impact from the global
slowdown on corporate results.
Axa's L'Hoir, however, remains cautious on European equities
awaiting the final piece of the jigsaw for the next leg of the
equity rally.
"The most important cyclical trigger is clear signs that
global economic activity is bottoming out and that is not yet
visible, which is why we remain cautious on European equities,"
he said.
L'Hoir prefers German equities over France and the UK on an
earnings basis, which he said should provide better support for
German equities from a valuation point of view.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Analysts are estimating growth of 4.3 percent this quarter
from European companies, suggesting they have more potential to
disappoint than their U.S. peers, whose earnings are forecast to
fall 4.4 percent. So far, European companies have reported
growth of just 2.7 percent, although only 2 percent of
corporates have announced their results.
Earnings concerns continue to limit gains for European
shares with the FTSEurofirst trading in a tight 20-point range
since late September.
Those companies that disappoint continue to be punished by
investors.
Worries over its outlook in France hit French retailer
Casino's shares, down 2.1 percent, despite robust
emerging markets helping lift third-quarter like-for-like sales.
"Overall, we think the emerging country performance will
reassure, but we are not certain that Casino's strategy in
France to focus on profitability and not to protect market share
is sustainable in the long term," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Paris-based LVMH shed 1.0 percent after warning
late on Monday that luxury consumers are tightening their purse
strings, echoing recent warnings from the likes of Burberry
.
Other luxury goods firms such as Christian Dior,
Hermes and Richemont all fell as LVMH's
update dented appetite in the sector.
Elsewhere, UK-listed British car and plane parts maker GKN
slipped 3.8 percent as a sluggish European automotive
market weighed on third-quarter profit.
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the
past 12 months in September.
Auto parts makers such as Continental AG and
Michelin shed up to 3.1 percent.