By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 22 European shares fell on Monday
after U.S. industrial bellwether Caterpillar joined
other multinational manufacturers in giving a sobering take on
the outlook for the global economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.4 percent at
1,107.42, having dropped 0.8 percent on Friday.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of tractors and
excavators, became the latest to exceed expectations on the
bottom line but fall short of revenue forecasts, while warning
that the global economy was slowing faster than it had expected.
The firm's cautious view follows similar comments from a
number of companies in recent weeks, and by the close in Europe
all STOXX Europe 600 sectors bar the banks and insurers
were in negative territory.
"It is being treated as more macro than just a set of
company results, and with a lack of other newsflow today, I
think people are being cautious on the back of it," Will Hedden,
a sales trader at IG, said, referring to the Caterpillar news.
Of the 23 percent of S&P 500 companies to have reported so
far, around two thirds have beaten or met profit expectations,
though just over a third have done so on the top line, Thomson
Reuters Starmine data through to Friday showed.
"The balance of what is going to drive the market in the
short term is the earnings season," said Paras Anand, head of
European equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, which has
143.7 billion pounds ($230.4 billion) assets under management.
"On a medium to longer term view, I think putting money in
the right equities you're going to do very very well... for
example, I see corporate M&A continuing to be a feature -
probably a growing feature - over the next three years, and
obviously that will act to underpin market valuations overall."
FINANCIALS RISE
Banks and insurers bucked the weak market trend, with
European shares having enjoyed gains earlier in the session
after Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy clinched election
victory in his home region of Galicia on Sunday, removing a
potential hurdle on the path to him asking for a bailout.
Expectations that Spain will request a bailout, triggering
the European Central Bank's bond-buying program aimed at
reducing the country's borrowing costs, have helped underpin
equity markets in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move has limited any gains.
"The fact that (Rajoy) has got one vote of confidence
emboldens him to a certain extent to negotiate the memorandum of
understanding with the euro zone regarding the bailout, so I
think that's been carried positively," said Shaniel Ramjee, an
investment manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 31
billion pounds of assets under management.
Ramjee believes sectors that have previously suffered, like
financials, appear more attractive - particularly in the United
States and Europe - given tail risks have been greatly reduced
by central bank action such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's $40
billion a month of security purchases.