LONDON Oct 26 European equity markets eased on
Friday, weighed down by a fresh batch of gloomy corporate
outlooks as demand for everything from cars to building
materials is crippled by the euro zone economic crisis.
Results from global giants Apple and Amazon
undershot expectations overnight, while in Europe,
Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and
Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.
So far, 40 percent of European companies have missed
third-quarter profit expectations, compared to around 30 percent
in the United States, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data.
"The outlook is the basic problem, not so much the current
figures, but the uncertainty over the outlook. That is adding
pressure to the market right now," said Oliver Roth, head trader
at Close Brothers Seydler.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at
1,090.41 points by 0701 GMT, taking its losses for the week so
far to 1.9 percent.