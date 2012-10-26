Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Oct 26 European shares turned flat on Friday, erasing earlier losses, after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up more than expected in the third quarter.
By 1238 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3> was flat at 1096.60, having traded as low as 1,087.50.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday, accelerating from the second quarter's 1.3 percent pace. A pace in excess of 2.5 percent is needed over several quarters to make substantial headway cutting the jobless rate.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.9 percent growth pace in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.