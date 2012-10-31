* FTSEurofirst up 0.3 percent
* Lufthansa rallies on results
* BG, Barclays knocked by earnings
* Traders look to Wall Street reopening after storm closure
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 31 European stocks inched up on
Wednesday, with mixed earnings reports keeping a lid on gains as
traders looked to the reopening of the U.S. stock market
following a two-day closure.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.98 points, or 0.3
percent, at 1,106.03 points, having gained ground on Tuesday as
traders began squaring their accounts ahead of the month-end.
Volumes stayed light on Wednesday, with near-term trading
influenced by what U.S. investors do when their markets reopen
after superstorm Sandy, which caused widespread damage on the
country's eastern coast.
U.S. futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.
There will also be focus on a conference call by euro zone
finance ministers on Wednesday on seeking a way to give Greece
more time to hit budget and debt targets.
The FTSEurofirst index has been stuck in a 40-point range
since central banks stepped in to bolster the global economy in
early September, amid persistent doubts over the outlook for the
global economy.
"QE (quantitative easing) was very important. It took away a
lot of the systemic risk of the collapse of the financial system
and what we have seen in equity markets is an adjustment of the
equity-risk premium, which has nothing to with earnings or
interest rates," a European-based strategist said.
Earnings dominated many of Wednesday's market moves, driving
strong gains in airline Lufthansa and sharp declines
in energy firm BG.
The German flag carrier rose 7.1 percent after its operating
profit rose by 5.5 percent in the third quarter, far more than
expected and helped by cost cuts.
Heino Ruland of Ruland research said he would expect
cost-cutting to remain a strong theme, particularly among
airlines, as corporations try to maintain profit margins amid
rising costs.
Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum gained 3.6
percent after it raised its forecast for production and
Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla rose
3.1 percent after it reported third-quarter earnings above
forecasts.
RESULTS MIXED
Some 56 percent of European companies have so far met or
beaten earnings expectations in the current quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, and many analysts have nudged
down their expectations for the fourth quarter.
Fiat fell 5.6 percent after the Italian carmaker
slashed its targets.
Swedish Match extended the previous session's
losses, falling 5 percent as banks began cutting ratings and
forecasts on the tobacco products group after weak earnings.
British oil and gas firm BG Group shed nearly 10
percent after it said it saw no production growth in 2013.
UK bank Barclays, already rocked by an interest
rate rigging scandal, fell 4.3 percent after it unveiled two new
U.S. regulatory investigations into its financial probity and
said third quarter profits fell by a fifth due to charges for
the mis-selling of insurance.
Despite a slightly more bullish quarter with 63 percent of
banks meeting or beating expectations, the sector as a whole has
so far seen earnings contract by around 21 percent as it deals
with the fallout of the recent debt crisis.
Away from results, luxury goods firm Christian Dior
rose 2.3 percent with traders citing a report in the
Daily Mail newspaper that its minorities are set to be bought
out by parent LVMH.