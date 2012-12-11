(adds dateline)

LONDON Dec 11 European shares rose in mid-morning trade on Tuesday after data showed German investor confidence unexpectedley rose in December after a sharp fall in the previous month.

By 1007 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.65 points or 0.2 percent at 1,137.18 after hitting an intra-day low of 1,132.05 in early trade.

(Written by David Brett)