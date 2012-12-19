LONDON Dec 19 Banks led the gainers among
European shares on Wednesday as expectations of a deal to avoid
growth curbing tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States
kept alive the end of year rally in equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 -- which has risen in December
in 12 of the last 15 years -- climbed to a 19-month provisional
closing high of 1,142.35 points.
"Given the recent rally in the market over the last few
weeks we have seen an aggressive return to risk. The negative
macro headlines seem to be secondary to the move out of safe
havens and defensives on the expectations that a fiscal cliff
resolution will be achieved," Atif Latif, director at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
Banks, which rose 1.5 percent, were top performers.