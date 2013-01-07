Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
PARIS Jan 7 European shares were flat early on Monday, taking a breather from their New Year rally, buoyed by gains in banking stocks on the back of a regulatory decision to ease new liquidity rules for the sector.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,167.31, while UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
On Sunday, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors said they will give banks four additional years and more flexibility to build up cash buffers, allowing lenders to put some of their reserves to work, which should boost economic growth.
"Even though it was expected, it's still a pretty good news. It will give the banks and the economy much-needed breathing space," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.
Societe Generale was up 3.6 percent, BNP Paribas up 2.2 percent and Commerzbank up 1.5 percent.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.