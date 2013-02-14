* FTSEurofirst down 0.2 percent
* Weak European growth dents sentiment
* Vodafone leads telecoms lower
* M&A lifts AB Inbev and Aberdeen Asset MGT
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares ended lower on
Thursday after investor sentiment was hit by weak regional
growth data, although a bounce off technical support and some
solid U.S. data helped indexes close off their lows.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 2.02 points at
1,164.22, hovering around 12 points off 2-year highs, while a
leading euro zone blue-chip index closed down 0.8
percent at 2.635.35.
European shares weakened after data showed the euro zone
economy shrank 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, but
pared losses late after bullish jobs data in the U.S. sparked a
recovery on Wall Street.
Wall Street edged back towards 5-year highs, while in Europe
the Euro STOXX 50 found strong support at 2,600 both from prior
peaks and the uptrend line from its 2012 low.
"Mixed economic data created uncertainty and we have had a
lot of uptrends extending so it is only natural to see a little
bit of caution, but there is some solid support preventing a
sharper retracement" Dominic Hawker, technical strategist at
Messels, said
Telecoms were among the worst performers with the
sector dogged by concern over earnings and dividends.
Heavyweight mobile giant Vodafone fell 2.4 percent,
extending recent losses, on the back of the company's
prospective purchase of Kable Deutschland, which has raised
questions over the company's leverage and dividend outlook,
according to analysts.
Dutch telecoms group KPN fell 0.7 percent and
paring recent gains, which came on the back of takeover rumours.
Another rumoured takeover target miner ENRC, down 0.8
percent, also edged back from recent highs.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, however, rose 5.9 percent
after the world's largest brewer revised the terms of its $20.1
billion takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo to
overcome U.S. objections.
While investors cheered British fund manager Aberdeen Asset
Management, up 2.5 percent, after the firm unveiled two
acquisitions.
"A lot of companies, fearing about the systemic risk, have
been delaying investments for a long time. But now that this
risk is gone, you could well see a sudden catch up in capital
expenditures as the companies put their cash to work,"
Gilles Guibout, head of euro zone equities at AXA Investment
Managers, which has 554 billion euros ($739 billion) under
management.
SEEKING GROWTH
With domestic demand weak, European companies have been
looking abroad for profit growth, but that is now starting to be
eroded by the strong euro exchange rate EUR=.
Dutch staffing firm Randstad, Swiss engineering
group ABB, French car marker Renault and
drinks giant Pernod Ricard climbed as much as 7.7
percent after all four firms reported solid growth outside
Europe.
But cruise ship operator Carnival fell 2.9 percent
after flagging earnings would be knocked up to 10 cents a share
by the impact of voyage disruptions and related repair costs,
prompting Oriel to cut its forecasts.
Pharmaceutical company Shire fell 5.5 percent, hit
by profit taking after reporting a rise fourth-quarter earnings.
"It looks like a few people got long into the stock on the
back of the AstraZeneca bid stories earlier in the
week," a London-based trader said.
And British engineering firm AMEC fell 7.3 percent
with investors worried about the company's modest growth outlook
despite it posting better than expected profits for 2012 and
hiking its dividend by 20 percent.