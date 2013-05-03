(Refiles to add dateline)

LONDON May 3 European shares rallied on Friday, led higher by auto stocks, after U.S. jobs data came in ahead of expecations.

The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen by 0.6 percent to 1,213.18 by 1242 GMT after the data, which showed U.S. April non-farm payrolls data rose by 165,000, ahead of the forecast 145,000.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 146.40, down 76 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Tricia Wright and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Simon Jessop)