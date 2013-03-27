LONDON, March 27 European shares pared back
earlier gains on Wednesday, briefly dipping into negative
territory, with traders citing continued uncertainty about the
implications of a Cyprus bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,190.01
by 0832 GMT, retreating from a high of 1,193.63.
Traders said markets were susceptible to volatility on
Wednesday given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country
expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run
on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following
a controversial bailout package with international lenders.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)