* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 percent
* Euro zone banking index tests major support level
* Credit Suisse ups 'underweight' on European shares
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 27 European shares fell sharply on
Wednesday, dragged lower by banks after soft demand at an
Italian debt auction rattled investors already concerned about
the implications of the bailout in Cyprus.
Italy paid more to borrow over five years than it has since
October as lack of progress in forming a new government hit
demand.
By 1231 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8
percent at 1,179.34, well off an earlier high of 1,193.63 in a
choppy session.
The first fall in euro zone economic confidence after four
months of gains darkened the mood further in a market already
concerned a rescue plan for Cyprus might be used as a template
for other euro zone economies requiring bailouts.
The euro zone banking index, off 2.5 percent at
100.74 points, tested a major support level at around 101
points, representing lows hit in September, October and
November.
"I think this (choppy trading) could continue this week, and
potentially next week, and then the market will focus again on
something (other than Cyprus)," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"You're still looking at some sort of an economic recovery
going on worldwide... and central banks are still very much
there to inject liquidity in the system, so I think these two
drivers will once again pick up the market."
UK lender Lloyds Banking Group bucked the weak
trend in the banking sector.
It was the second-top FTSEurofirst 300 riser, gaining 1.6
percent after a Bank of England committee said it must raise a
further 25 billion pounds ($37.9 billion) to help absorb
possible future losses, at the low end of the forecast range.
EUROPE TO LAG MARKET?
Others were less optimistic on European equities. Patrick
Moonen, a senior strategist at ING recently downgraded Europe to
"underweight" relative to the U.S. market, citing deepening
economic malaise in the region.
"We think (European equities) will lag the rest of the world
(because of) economic data, also earnings momentum which is
clearly weaker in Europe relative to, for example, the U.S.," he
said.
Similarly, Credit Suisse equity strategists increased their
'underweight' stance on continental European shares while
remaining 'overweight' on equities as a global asset class.
They believe European equities are not cheap enough given
the region's euro zone debt crisis and weak economic backdrop.
"Europe only looks, we think, clearly cheap on trend
earnings using the Shiller methodology, but the current trend
rate of real EPS growth (6 percent) looks unsustainable to us:
if we put in a more realistic trend growth rate (3 percent),
then this 'cheap' valuation disappears," they wrote in a note.