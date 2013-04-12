Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
PARIS, April 12 European stocks extended their losses on Friday afternoon after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly contracted in March, sparking worries about the outlook for the U.S. economy.
At 1236 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,183.72 points.
German Bund futures rose to a session high of 145.98 after the data, up 73 ticks on the day.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.