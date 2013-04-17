PARIS, April 17 European shares rose in early
trade on Wednesday as investors started to look for bargains
after a steep three-session selloff, reassured by
better-than-expected results from U.S. and European companies.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,170.42 points while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5
percent at 2,622.59 points.
"This has been a serious pull-back, so it's not a surprise
to see a rebound today considering the fact that U.S. earnings
are quite reassuring so far, although we're just at the
beginning of the season," David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading, at Global Equities.
"The market should stabilise from here, until we get a
better picture on the earnings side."
Burberry surged 6.2 percent after the British
luxury group posted a 10 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue,
helped by strong demand for its more expensive products in
China.
Tech group ASML also featured among the top
gainers, up 6.2 percent, after saying it expects a pick-up in
second-quarter sales.