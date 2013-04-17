* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 breaks below long-term trendline

* Mining sector down 20 pct ytd, slips into bear territory

* Many long/short opportunities -LCM's Troin-Lajous

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, April 17 European shares fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in a broad selloff led by mining and industrial stocks, as brewing concerns about the pace of global growth rattled investors.

At 1106 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares was down 1 percent at 1,154.00 points, after falling to a seven-week low of 1,149.59 points earlier.

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was down 1.2 percent at 2,576.97 points. Charts showed the blue-chip index broke below a positive trendline started in June last year, sending a strong negative technical signal which sparked automatic stop losses.

Traders said market talk of a sovereign downgrade in Europe, fresh tensions in the Middle East as well as a large programme trade by a leading investment bank weighed on the market in addition to renewed concerns about the global economy.

Germany's blue-chip benchmark DAX was the hardest hit, dropping 1.4 percent to a four-month low, while the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent and France's CAC 40 fell 1.1 percent.

"The fact that the DAX has been underperforming lately is a real source of concern because Germany has been preventing a sharper economic downturn in the euro zone. But the latest macro figures, including PMI or today's auto sales numbers, are quite worrying," Louis Capital Markets trader Jerome Troin-Lajous said.

"The macro outlook remains bleak and equities markets are still not pricing it in yet. It's time to get protection, continue to get out of cyclical and industrial stocks, and turn overweight 'flight-to-safety' trades. On a relative basis, favour the big dividend yields and buyback stories among the defensives."

Miners featured among the top losers, with Lonmin down 4 percent, Rio Tinto down 2.4 percent and Kazakhmys sliding 3.8 percent, as the sector was hit by falling metal prices and jitters about demand for commodities.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index was 2.2 percent lower. The sector index has now fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, considered a bear market milestone.

"The good thing though is that there are plenty of long/short pairs trades to play within sectors, just look at the gap between Rio Tinto and Kazakhmys since the start of the year, which still has further room to grow," Troin-Lajous said.

Pairs trades, a market neutral strategy which matches a long position with a short position in two stocks of the same sector, creates a hedge against the overall market as the investor bets solely on the gap between the performance of the two stocks.

Shares in Kazakhmys have tumbled nearly 60 percent since the start of the year, while Rio Tinto stock is down about 18 percent.

Auto stocks were also among the biggest losers on Wednesday, with Renault down 3.4 percent and BMW falling 1.8 percent, after bleak European car sales figures for March.

"The catch-up rally in European stocks is over. There's no potential left on the upside, at least until there's an improvement on the macro fundamentals," said Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque Leonardo.

"We've recently booked some profits on stocks and added hedges to portfolios. That said, there are still a few interesting European stocks, among the companies with strong growth in profits such as in the cosmetics and food sectors."

Bucking the trend on Wednesday, shares in Airbus parent EADS gained 4.3 percent after Daimler sold its stake in the company, a key step in the overhaul of EADS's core ownership.

Tech group ASML also featured among the top gainers, jumping 7.6 percent, after saying it expects a pick-up in second-quarter sales.