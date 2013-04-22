* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct

* Italian equities surge after president's re-election

* Opportunities in Italy for stock pickers -AXA IM's Guibout

* Europe equity funds suffer 7th straight week of outflows

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, April 22 Italy's blue-chip shares led European stocks higher on Monday, heartened by signs of progress in breaking a long political stalemate after a week of broad market losses on concerns over global economic growth.

At 1022 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,162.16 points, reversing a portion of the 2.4 percent loss suffered last week.

Milan's FTSE MIB index surged 1.9 percent after the re-election of Italy's president after a broad agreement among political groups, raising the prospect of an end to two months of political stalemate following an inconclusive election.

The news also lowered 10-year Italian bond yields to their lowest in nearly three months of 4.09 percent.

"This political deal should open the door for a government of national unity, which will help win time, at least. Italian bond yields are hitting multi-month lows and the country's normalisation process seems to be back on track," said Gilles Guibout, who manages the AXA WF Framlington Eurozone Fund.

Banco Popolare surged 4.1 percent and UniCredit gained 2 percent. French banks, which have significant exposure to Italy, also featured among the top gainers, with Societe Generale up 2.3 percent and BNP Paribas up 1.5 percent.

Despite the day's rally, Milan's FTSE MIB is still down 1.3 percent so far this year, compared with the FTSEurofirst 300 index's 2.5 percent gain over the same period.

"A lot of investors have been playing Southern European markets by using index trackers and exchange-traded funds, throwing out the baby with the bath water when the political stress rose," AXA IM's Guibout said.

"This overall distrust from investors for Italian shares has created big opportunities for stock pickers like us, with world leaders such as Tenaris and Prysmian trading are very low valuation ratios despite good earnings and margins."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Italian stocks trade at 9.5 times their 12-month forward earnings, well below a 20-year average of 16.2 times and below the broad STOXX Europe 600's price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8.

LUKE-WARM RESULTS

Despite the signs of progress in Italy, a raft of mixed earnings from European companies weighed on sentiment on Monday, with Philips losing 3 percent after posting forecast-beating earnings but warning that it still sees a weak first half.

Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, about 57 percent of them have met or beaten analysts' forecasts according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data.

The earnings season in the United States has got off to a stronger start, with 72 percent of companies meeting or beating expectations so far.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 2,593.88 points.

"This is a classic technical rebound after the indexes tested strong support levels last week," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said, who sees the highs hit on April 11 as the next resistance level for indexes.

"The market should bounce back within a tight range now, so it's better to stay neutral, although I think that a further drop would bring buying opportunities for the medium-long term," he said.

Last week's sharp selloff in European equities was reflected in investment flows, with Europe equity funds recording their seventh straight week of outflows, according to EPFR Global.

Investors pulled over $400 million out of Germany equity funds alone, while net redemptions for all Europe equity funds since the beginning of March rose past the $6 billion level.

It was a sharp contrast with U.S. equity funds, which attracted fresh money for the seventh week running.