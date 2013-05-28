* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.3 percent
* Stop loss for Euro STOXX 50 seen at 2700
* Cyclicals among top gainers; banks, techs up
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 28 European shares gained on
Tuesday, trading near recent multi-year highs with positive
comments from some central bank officials regarding easy
monetary policies reassuring nervous investors.
Stocks sold off sharply late last week after the U.S.
Federal Reserve cast doubt on the future of its stimulus plan,
but both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have
since reaffirmed that their expansive policies will stay in
place.
At 1107 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.3
percent stronger at 1,245.66 points after hitting a 5-1/2-year
high of 1,258.09 last week. Britain's FTSE 100 gained
1.6 percent, outperforming the wider market as investors
returned after a long weekend following a public holiday.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 1.4 percent to 2,833.16 points to trade near last
week's two-year highs, with charts suggesting it had the
potential to climb further in the next few weeks.
"The quality of the stock market's rise is very good this
time. I expect the euro STOXX 50 to continue extending gains
before hitting an intermediate top around 3,000 in July," Jan
Lannoo, technical analyst at KBC, said.
"But you also need to be a little bit careful at the moment
and respect your stop losses at around 2,700," he said, adding
the 3,000 level represented a high in mid-2011, while the index
faced strong resistance at around 2,700 in March this year.
Tuesday's gains were across the board. Germany's DAX
advanced 1.2 percent to trade near recent record highs,
while Spain's IBEX rose 1.5 percent.
Cyclical sectors, which usually perform better than others
in a positive economic environment, were in demand. Banks
, technology and automobile shares
climbed 1.6 to 2.2 percent.
"There is still some nervousness, but investors are also
feeling that equities are the best asset class," Keith Bowman,
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "A lot of investors have
still got relatively core defensive portfolios, but we are
seeing clients gradually adding cyclicals including banks."
JP Morgan analysts said in a note the bull case for equities
was still valid as valuations remained compelling. Their top
trades included an overweight in defensive pharma and staples
sectors and an underweight in commodity stocks.
Among individual movers, Dutch chemicals and vitamins group
DSM gained 4.6 percent after BofA Merrill Lynch raised
its stance on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
State-owned Spanish lender Bankia fell 6.3 percent
after billions of new shares flooded the market as part of a
multi-billion euro cash injection, with little hope of a quick
recovery .