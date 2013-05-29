* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.3 pct

* Charts show Euro STOXX 50 still above key support level

* Recent robust U.S. data seen as double-edged sword

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, May 29 European stocks retreated on Wednesday, surrendering most of the previous session's gains, as brewing concerns about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit strategy spurred investors to book profits.

The market's rally which started in mid-April was seen intact, however, as trading volumes in Wednesday's pull-back were thin while charts showed a blue-chip index remaining above key support levels.

"Indexes might look a bit 'toppish' but the trend is still bullish, there aren't any 'sell' signals yet," Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.

"As long as the Euro STOXX 50 remains above 2,750 points, a low hit last week, the technical picture is positive. We can't see any potential negative catalysts, apart maybe from the risk of a sudden drop in the fixed income side."

Around midday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.6 percent at 1,226.81 points, with the volume on the index representing only 29 percent of the index's daily average volume of the past three months, signalling light selling pressure despite the drop.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 1.3 percent at 2,797.22 points, retreating from July 2011 levels hit on Tuesday.

The pull-back was broad-based, with shares seen as defensive featuring among the biggest losers. Bayer was down 2 percent, Roche down 1.7 percent and National Grid down 4.2 percent.

European stocks have gained about 10 percent since mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections by central banks.

However, the rally has been losing steam in the past week after robust U.S. macro data - including Tuesday's consumer confidence and home price data - sparked speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon start to scale back its quantitative easing programme.

The upbeat data has dragged down U.S. Treasuries as well as German Bunds.

"The strong consumer confidence data, which is certainly linked to the rise in home prices, shows that U.S. economic growth should pick up pace," said Arnaud Poutier, head of IG France.

"In the short term however, it's seen as a double-edged sword by the market, because stronger data could prompt the Fed to trim its QE programme. But in the longer term, we all prefer economic growth and solid fundamentals than life support from central banks," he said.