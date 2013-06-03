* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct

* Indexes test support levels, medium-term trend seen intact

* Sanofi sags after dropping 2 late-stage drugs

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 3 European shares dropped early on Monday, with indexes testing technical support levels, mirroring a sell-off in U.S. stocks and after poor Chinese manufacturing data.

Pharmaceutical shares were among the biggest losers, with Sanofi down 2 percent after pulling the plug on two late-stage drugs following tests that showed both treatments failed to meet their main goal.

At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,205.79 points, a level not seen since early May.

The benchmark tested two technical support levels, its 50-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from mid-April to mid-May, at 1,204 and 1,201 respectively, after breaking below the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally in the first few minutes of trading.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.9 percent at 2,746.07 points, although it trimmed losses after testing the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from mid-April to mid-May, at 2,733.

"The bulls haven't given up yet. The fact that indexes are around major support levels is prompting a number of market players to get in at these levels," said Guillaume Dumans, co-ahead of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

Overall, investors were rattled by data showing China's economy losing steam last month, with factory activity shrinking for the first time in seven months while growth in the services sector cooled.

Also dampening the mood, U.S. shares sank in late trade on Friday, with the S&P 500 losing 1.4 percent, as investors cashed in recent lofty gains on the last session of the month, wary about this week's all-important U.S. jobs data - the main barometre for the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme.

European stocks surged about 10 percent between mid-April and mid-May, lifted by massive liquidity injections by central banks, including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at boosting economic growth.

But the rally has been losing steam after a batch of robust U.S. macro data which sparked speculation the Fed might soon start to trim its stimulus programme.

"In the short term, the risk is to see indexes retrace up to 50 percent of the rally and test their 50-day moving averages, so the pull-back is not over yet," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

"But the medium- and long-term momentum is still positive, which means this retreat is a buying opportunity."