* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Indexes bounce off support levels, triggering buy orders
* Dividend yields still well above bond yields
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 3 European shares turned positive
around midday on Monday, bouncing off major technical support
levels, signalling that many investors were looking for bargains
after a recent dip.
Mining stocks were among the top gainers after being
hammered lately, with Rio Tinto up 1.5 percent and Anglo
American up 1.4 percent.
At 1121 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,218.83 points.
The benchmark index lost as much as 1.2 percent in early
trade, testing two technical support levels, its 50-day moving
average and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from
mid-April to mid-May, at 1,204 and 1,201 respectively, before
bouncing off the levels.
"With the support levels holding, we saw some buy orders
coming in. People are using the pull-back to increase equity
holdings," a Paris-based trader said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.5 percent at 2,784.28 points, also bouncing off a key
support level, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
rally from mid-April to mid-May, at 2,733.
The session had started in negative territory, with
investors on the edge after a late sell-off on Wall Street on
Friday, wary about this week's all-important U.S. jobs data -
the main barometer for the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
programme.
Also hurting the mood, data showed China's economy lost
steam last month, with factory activity shrinking for the first
time in seven months while growth in the services sector cooled.
Stocks started to trim losses around midday, however, while
U.S. stock index futures gained ground,
signalling a positive open on Wall Street on Monday.
"The bulls haven't given up yet. The fact that indexes are
around major support levels is prompting a number of market
players to get in at these levels," said Guillaume Dumans,
co-ahead of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using
behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.5 percent and
France's CAC 40 up 0.7 percent.
Frederic Jamet, head of management at State Street Global
Advisors France, said European stocks remained attractive in
both absolute and relative terms, which should help to support
the market.
"Despite the gains so far this year, equities are still
cheap relative to bonds while economic growth in Europe is
expected to be nil. The dividend on European stocks is above
bond yields."
The average dividend yield on the Euro STOXX 50 is 3.4
percent, well above the 10-year German Bund yield
of 1.5 percent.