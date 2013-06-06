* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.97 of a point to 1,193.74

* Barclays falls after Nomura places 84.5 mln shares

* Johnson Matthey rallies as profit tops expectations

LONDON, June 6 European shares were flat in early trade on Thursday and were likely to be volatile ahead of U.S. jobs data, while UK lender Barclays underperformed the market, falling after a share placement.

Barclays fell 1.7 percent with traders citing market speculation that Nomura had placed 84.5 million Barclays shares on the market at 308.5 pence on behalf of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Barclays' shares closed at 316.30 pence on Wednesday.

Sumitomo is Barclays' 7th biggest shareholder and an 85 million share sale would cut their holding by almost half.

By 0719 GMT on Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.97 of a point at 1,193.74. It had fallen nearly 10 percent over the previous nine days on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering its stimulus measures earlier than expected in the wake of recent strong economic data, potentially derailing the fragile recovery.

Traders are unwilling to be too bullish in the short term ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday and before the Fed policy committee potentially delivers some clarity on its quantitative easing programme at its meeting in two weeks' time.

A strong jobs report could add to speculation the Fed will taper its quantitative easing programme which would be negative for the market.

"We have seen a pullback in equities on concerns that the Fed may taper its QE programme. A further pullback cannot be ruled out, between 2-3 percent, but the market will tread water ahead of the non-farm payrolls data this Friday," said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity.

Shares in Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, jumped 8 percent after the company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit. Its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped cushion the impact of weak precious metals prices.

Equity markets in Europe were suffering from a delay at the opening auction due to a technical glitch at Euronext. The difficulties at Euronext were affecting orders for equities, bonds and ETFs. Euronext was investigating the issue.