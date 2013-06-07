* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.8 pct
* Drop in volatility index signals risk appetite recovery
* Technical rebound led by short covering -FXCM's Ganne
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 7 European shares ended sharply
higher on Friday, reversing losses after U.S. jobs data
indicated the economy was growing but probably not enough to
prompt the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus measures.
The rally was broad-based, with banking shares among the top
blue-chip gainers. Deutsche Bank added 3.8 percent,
Credit Agricole rose 3 percent and UBS
gained 3.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 1.3 percent higher at 1,194.26 points, erasing a portion
of the week's losses, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index added 1.8 percent, to 2,724.08 points.
"A lot of people have been in 'risk-off' mood this week, and
we could see them coming back in the next days. Just look at the
volatility index," said David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading, at Global Equities.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, known as
Europe's 'fear gauge', tumbled 10 percent on Friday, signalling
a sharp drop in investors' risk aversion.
Data showed the U.S. economy added 175,000 jobs in May, just
above the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The unemployment
rate though ticked higher to 7.6 percent.
European stocks surged between late-April and late-May,
boosted by massive liquidity injections from central banks,
including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to try and boost
economic growth.
The rally lost steam late last month, however, after a batch
of robust data sparked speculation the Fed could soon start to
trim its quantitative easing programme.
Investors have been particularly nervous since Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke last month said the central bank may decide to trim
its programme within the next few Fed policy meetings if data
shows the economy is gaining steam.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index added 1.2
percent on Friday, Germany's DAX index gained 1.9
percent, and France's CAC 40 rose 1.5 percent.
FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne warned that Friday's rally was a
technical bounce after the sharp pull-back of the past two
weeks, and the rebound could be short lived.
"This rally is fueled by short sellers booking their
profits. The correction phase on the downside is probably not
over yet," he said.
Charts show that despite Friday's rally, both the Euro STOXX
50 and the FTSEurofirst 300 remained below negative trendlines
started in late May, a technical signal that the indexes'
two-week retreat could resume next week.