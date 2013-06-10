* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct

* Miners in bear market territory, down 20 pct ytd

* Greek shares sink after failed privatisation of DEPA

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 10 European stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as China's unexpectedly weak imports prompted investors to swap miners for defensive companies such as Deutsche Telekom and Bayer.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.08 percent lower at 1,193.27 points, following a 1.3 percent bounce on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed the economy was growing but probably not enough for the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus measures.

"We're seeing a bit of profit taking after Friday's rally and, with no clear catalyst on the macro front expected this week, we might be stuck in a range for at least a few days," Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.

Data over the weekend showed China's imports in May fell 0.3 percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, with the volume of major metals imports such as copper falling at double-digit rates, fuelling fears the country's economic growth will further decelerate in the second quarter.

European mining shares tumbled, with Lonmin losing 3.2 percent, Anglo American down 2.8 percent and Rio Tinto down 2.4 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector has plummeted 20 percent since the start of the year, considered a bear market milestone.

The sector will continue to suffer, JPMorgan strategists said, despite its sharp year-to-date underperformance.

"Emerging market growth keeps being revised lower, and structural commodity demand/supply imbalances could get worse before getting any better," they wrote in a note.

Shares seen as defensives rallied on Monday, with Deutsche Telekom gaining 1.7 percent and Bayer adding 1.1 percent, while industrials - among the biggest beneficiaries of cheaper commodity prices - also gained ground, with Siemens up 1 percent and Alstom up 1.2 percent.

Greece's main stock index ATG dropped 4.7 percent after the government failed to attract any binding bids for natural gas company DEPA, making it unlikely the country will meet privatisation targets under its international bailout.

Athens's benchmark has plummeted 19 percent since late May, wiping out almost all the lofty gains made earlier in the year.