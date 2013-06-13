* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 pct at 1,161.37
* QE tapering worries heightens volatility
* Financials fall on rising yield worries
* RBS stumbles as CEO Hester steps down
By David Brett
LONDON, June 13 Financial sector companies
pulled European stock markets lower on Thursday, dominated by
worries over the impact and possible scaling back of central
bank support for the economy, while UK lender RBS suffered from
the departure of its chief executive.
Financials such as insurers, asset managers
and banks led the FTSEurofirst 300 down 13.42
points, or 1.1 percent at 1,161.37, by 1027 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has fallen nearly 8 percent since
mid-May - having rallied as much as 32 percent since last June -
hurt by the growing conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will rein in its monthly flood of cheap money this year.
The threat of higher bond yields particularly in emerging
economies, a likely result of central banks scaling back their
stimulus measures, continues to weigh on financials given their
exposure to bond markets.
Aberdeen Asset Management fell 4 percent.
"Given the present economic conditions (policymakers) felt
uneasy with the financial asset inflation, so they have put
attention on the possibility that they might diminish
quantitative easing (QE)," Ronald Doeswijk, chief strategist at
Robecco, said.
"From here on I expect they will send signals that it is
still a mixed picture and they are still neutral (on QE) and
that could relax financial markets," Doeswijk said, adding weak
economic data and the lack of inflationary pressure should
prevent the U.S. from withdrawing before the year-end.
U.S. data including retails sales and weekly jobs figures
are due out at 1230 GMT. Any signs of strength from the economy
would add to the case for an early withdrawal of the stimulus
that had kept markets so buoyant over the past year.
Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L fell 5.8 percent after the bank
surprised investors late on Wednesday by announcing Chief
Executive Stephen Hester was stepping down.
"This announcement increases the uncertainty around the
shares and potentially delays further any return of the bank to
private ownership," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital,
says while cutting his rating on RBS to "sell" from "hold".
Worries over political stability in Greece, as workers began
a nationwide strike in protest against the "sudden death" of
state broadcaster ERT, did little to settle investors' nerves
and raised concerns over the outlook the euro zone.
Peel Hunt's equity strategist Ian Williams, however, said
the concerns over when stimulus withdrawal will occur in the
United States remained the key focus for investors.
"Low volumes and high volatility will remain the order of
the day at least until next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) meeting, with technical considerations set to
dominate," he said.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the
VSTOXX, surged as much as 9.9 percent to a 3-1/2 month high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has crashed through the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the rally that began in mid-April and
topped out in mid-May, with support at the 200-day moving
average around 1,155, which it tested earlier.