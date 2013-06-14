* FTSEurofirst 300 trades flat, erasing earlier gains
* U.S. inflation, sentiment data eyed
* Basic resources advance, Citi upgrades sector
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 14 European shares erased an early
advance to trade flat on Friday as investors braced for a batch
of U.S. economic data later in the session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 1,174.43 by 1029
GMT, having reversed from a session high of 1,180.63, with light
trade at just 30 percent of the 90-day daily average
exaggerating market moves.
Investors were waiting for U.S. May inflation figures due at
1230 GMT and sentiment data at 1355 GMT which could provide
fresh clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve, due to meet on
June 18-19, might start revising its stimulus policy.
"It's just typical intra-day volatility that we've seen this
week... it's all eyes on the Fed meeting next week," Matt Basi,
sales trader at CMC Markets, said.
"Into that we could be swinging back and forth in the last
seven days' trading pattern (from 1,197-1,154). That said,
volumes are really starting to dry up now for the summer so it's
not going to take a huge amount of effort to move us out of that
range."
Solid U.S. data on Thursday assuaged concerns over whether
the world's biggest economy could withstand a scaling back of
the Fed's stimulus. Policy risk has contributed to a drop of
nearly 7 percent from five-year highs hit towards the end of
May.
But some investors reckon the stimulus fears were just an
excuse to take profits on the index which, despite the recent
sell-off, is up some 24 percent over the last year, with any
winding down of stimulus likely to be a protracted affair.
"We've been through a period of technical selling," Ian
Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"It's probably a transitory phenomenon and as we take some of
the froth out of consensus long positions ... we'll get back to
focusing on fundamental appeal and that ... is pretty robust.
"Certainly our view is that there's very little risk that
we're going to see (U.S. stimulus) tapering implemented this
side of the summer break."
Mining shares, which are sensitive to the health of
the global economy, helped stabilise the index, building on
sharp gains in the previous session with a 1.3 percent advance.
Sentiment on basic resources stocks was helped as Citi
lifted its rating on the sector to "overweight", citing
valuation grounds, in a broader note saying it remained positive
on European equities.