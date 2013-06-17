* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1.1 percent
* Telecoms top gainers on M&A talk
* Indexes find support after sell-off
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 17 European equities rose for a
second straight session on Monday, led by telecom shares after
the sector was buoyed by merger and acquisition talk, and as
stock indexes found strong support after recent falls.
The European telecoms index, up 2.2 percent, topped
the gainers' list, helped by a 2.9 percent rise in Telefonica
after a newspaper report that the Spanish government
had blocked a 70 billion euro ($93.4 billion) tender offer from
U.S. company AT&T.
Telefonica denied it had received any approach from its
rival, but investors remained positive on the sector, which has
seen a pick up in merger talks.
Vodafone, which has shown interest in cable operator
Kabel Deutschland and witnessed speculation U.S. peer
Verizon may look to buy full control of the Verizon
Wireless venture, rose 2.7 percent.
"Momentum is building in the sector," said Daniel McCormack,
strategist at Macquarie, referring to more merger and
acquisition talks in the industry. He added that the market's
focus would be on a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve
on June 18-19.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 8 percent in three weeks from a 5-1/2-year high late last
month following comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that it
could begin trimming its stimulus in the next few meetings if
the economy improves.
But mixed U.S. economic numbers have prompted some analysts
to say the Fed might not trim its bond-buying operations anytime
soon.
"Expectations had swung aggressively in a hawkish direction
over the last couple of weeks. But there is definitely a bit of
a shift going on in the market as people are anticipating
somewhat dovish rhetoric from Bernanke," McCormack said.
At 1126 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.1 percent at
1,188.74 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 1.6 percent at 2,709.11 points.
Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 found support after recent
falls. It bounced after touching its 12-month uptrend line and a
200-day moving average, but is likely to face resistance at its
38.2 percent retracement from a rise from mid-April to late May.
"(These) support areas are holding, suggesting that the bull
case for this index remains just about intact, and a push back
above 2,700 would look promising on a short-term view," Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
Analysts were positive on the medium term outlook.
S&P Capital IQ Equity Research said in a note the current
levels pointed to an attractive entry point for investors ahead
of a predicted economic recovery in the second half of 2013.
It upgraded the autos and media sectors to "marketweight"
from "underweight", and banks and industrial goods and services
to "overweight" from "marketweight".